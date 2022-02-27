Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $668,772.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.56 or 0.06943825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,558.31 or 0.99786676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

