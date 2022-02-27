Handy Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $102,551.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.38 or 0.06952131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,074.81 or 0.99609722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

