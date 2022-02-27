Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

HBRIY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

