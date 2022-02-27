Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,421 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Harmonic worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

