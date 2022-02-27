Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $90.20 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $16.13 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $90.20 or 0.00235967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

