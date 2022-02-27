Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $49.25 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00005313 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $49.25 million and $286,260.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.65 or 0.06961400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00273367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00805521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00072281 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00398734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00215708 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,428,608 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

