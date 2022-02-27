Head-To-Head Contrast: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47% OP Bancorp 35.99% 18.92% 1.83%

Veritex has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and OP Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 5.28 $139.58 million $2.78 14.44 OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.54 $28.85 million $1.88 7.16

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veritex and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Summary

Veritex beats OP Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

