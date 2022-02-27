Head to Head Review: CION Invt (CION) vs. Its Peers

CION Invt (NYSE: CION – Get Rating) is one of 676 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CION Invt to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CION Invt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 180 702 992 20 2.45

CION Invt presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.46%. Given CION Invt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34% CION Invt Competitors 32.81% -23.11% 2.41%

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. CION Invt pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CION Invt and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $163.84 million -$11.02 million 7.83 CION Invt Competitors $1.19 billion $42.47 million 5.55

CION Invt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CION Invt rivals beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

