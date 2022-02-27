Head-To-Head Survey: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Ally Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 4.11 $11.15 million $0.97 17.49 Ally Financial $8.21 billion 2.13 $3.06 billion $8.20 6.15

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.71% 6.07% 0.94% Ally Financial 37.29% 21.44% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ally Financial 0 3 11 0 2.79

Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $63.77, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.