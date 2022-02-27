Hedget Price Tops $1.99 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00005197 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $279,432.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

