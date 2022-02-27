HedgeTrade Hits One Day Volume of $3,506.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $153.21 million and approximately $3,506.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00253871 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

