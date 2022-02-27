Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00273146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.