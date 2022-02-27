Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,537 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,397,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,097,240,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,759,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NYSE HP opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

