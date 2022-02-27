Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Hercules Capital worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

