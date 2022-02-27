Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $669.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.