HEROcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,065.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $22,065.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

