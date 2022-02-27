Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0001

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $452,201.27 and $16,910.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.