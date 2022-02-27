Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Holdings Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Heska worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSKA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 46.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.51.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.33.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.