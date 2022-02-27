Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Hillenbrand worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HI opened at $47.17 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

