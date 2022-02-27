Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,925 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $150.67 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

