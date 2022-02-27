Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $519.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.16) to GBX 1,027 ($13.97) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

