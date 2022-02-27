Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,758 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Hologic worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.