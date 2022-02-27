Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Hologic worth $30,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after buying an additional 367,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

