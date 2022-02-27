Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG opened at $141.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

