Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0483

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Hord has a market cap of $4.09 million and $1.87 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,748,130 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

