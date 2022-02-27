Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

