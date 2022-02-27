HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

