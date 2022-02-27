Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.53% of Cantaloupe worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $36,302,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $17,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.16 million, a PE ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362 in the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

