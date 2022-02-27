Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Coty worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.13. 5,535,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,964,498. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

