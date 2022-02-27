Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

XOM traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. 28,286,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,682,512. The stock has a market cap of $329.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

