Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 81,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

