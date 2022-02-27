Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 48,679 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,679 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Coherent worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coherent by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.86. 192,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

