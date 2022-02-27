Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,048,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 5.83% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $12,100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,587. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.