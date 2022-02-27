Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $39,249.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00109987 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

