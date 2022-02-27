Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $169.85 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $169.85 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00036342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

