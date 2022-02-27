Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $37,569.96 or 0.99885468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $2.23 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.