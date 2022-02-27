Hxro (HXRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $957,566.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $140.50 million and $957,566.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00110314 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,396,116 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

