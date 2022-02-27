I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $884,250.03 and $2,834.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,429,039 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

