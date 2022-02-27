Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $499.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,006.59 or 0.12799950 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $499.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

