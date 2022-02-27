Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.
NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,849. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.