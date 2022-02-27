IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of IDACORP worth $33,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDACORP by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

