Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Ideanomics worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $9,604,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $9,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $4,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

IDEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

IDEX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

