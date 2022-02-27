Ignition Market Capitalization Achieves $148,535.62 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $148,535.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,724.53 or 0.99933181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00072361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00290566 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,526,536 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,363 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.