IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $227,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About IHS Markit (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

