Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004124 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.92 or 0.07092905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.57 or 0.99663392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

