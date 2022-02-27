Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.60 ($50.68).

IFXA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.