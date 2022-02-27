Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 71.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $44,340.40 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

