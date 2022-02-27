Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Financial Review

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cadre alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadre and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inogen 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Inogen -1.77% -1.70% -1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inogen $358.00 million 2.01 -$5.83 million ($0.29) -109.07

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadre beats Inogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.