Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 99,500 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 629,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.