Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00110517 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,930,556 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

